Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Buys $72,808.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $72,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at $236,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Francis Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 2,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,961.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Martin Francis Bernstein bought 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36.

SNCR stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

