Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,546,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.