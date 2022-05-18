Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. 4,006,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $185,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

