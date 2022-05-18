Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. 4,006,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.86.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.