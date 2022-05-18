Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 586,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

