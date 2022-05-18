Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 5,914 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 202,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,166. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
