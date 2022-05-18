Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 5,914 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 202,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,166. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

