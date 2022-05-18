Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $320.00

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.94), with a volume of 108080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.16. The company has a market capitalization of £325.35 million and a P/E ratio of -79.07.
Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)
