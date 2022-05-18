Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 904,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 257,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

