Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,142.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $180,598.75 and $3,142.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,271.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00573604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00511060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034340 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,923.72 or 1.68343467 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,557,016 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

