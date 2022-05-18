Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

