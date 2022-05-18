InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,650 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,575 ($68.73).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday.

IHG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,830 ($59.54). 566,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,447. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,079.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,942.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

