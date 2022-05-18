International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

