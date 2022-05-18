International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.89. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

