International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

