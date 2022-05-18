International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 420,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

