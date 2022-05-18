International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

