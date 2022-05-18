International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,128 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $129.14.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

