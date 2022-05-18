International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of JOANN worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOANN alerts:

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.