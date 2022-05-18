International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.