International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,975,000 after buying an additional 88,937 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,890. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

