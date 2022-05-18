International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 187.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.28).

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 2.42 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 124.32 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 24,498,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,291,303. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

