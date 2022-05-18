International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,251 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 174,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149,723 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Shares of IP opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

