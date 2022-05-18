Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Head-To-Head Review

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.92% 15.89% 7.00% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.91% -1.17% -0.84%

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Internet Initiative Japan and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $149.86, suggesting a potential upside of 82.46%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.57 $139.60 million N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 1.87 $597.55 million $0.15 547.57

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Internet Initiative Japan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting. It also provides cloud solution, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, IIJ cloud exchange, IIJ cloud integration, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange, and IIJ cloud integration solutions; mail hosting and security, Web hosting and security, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration solutions; IoT services and solutions; and industry specific solution. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, IIJ GIO DB advanced, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as IIJ data center services. Further, it provides prepaid SIM cards; PrimeSeat, a streaming software for PC; and ATM services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.