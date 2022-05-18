Inverse Finance (INV) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $567,499.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.17 or 0.00316814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00195518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

