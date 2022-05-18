Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.88

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 185180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 439,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 422,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 117,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

