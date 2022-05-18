Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

