IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

IOBT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 95,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,201. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

