IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IOBT stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

