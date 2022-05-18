IQ.cash (IQ) Hits Market Cap of $16,110.15

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $16,110.15 and approximately $3,482.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

