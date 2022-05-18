IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 547.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 35.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

NYSE:IQV opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.11 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

