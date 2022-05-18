iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of iRobot worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.