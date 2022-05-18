iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 508,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

