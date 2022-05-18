iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.63

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 62301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,938 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,356,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

