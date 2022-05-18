iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.02

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.02 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 150988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

