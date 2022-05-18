iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,037,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.22 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

