iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,314,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,217. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.75 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

