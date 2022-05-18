iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.24

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and traded as high as $41.09. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 728,611 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.