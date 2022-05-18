iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWD stock traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $152.32. 2,615,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,506. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

