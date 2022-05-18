iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

