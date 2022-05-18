iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 739,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,104,164 shares.The stock last traded at $96.64 and had previously closed at $100.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

