iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Cut by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,309 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 310,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after buying an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,845 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

