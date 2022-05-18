iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.