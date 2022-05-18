Ispolink Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

