iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,398. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

