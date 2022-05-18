Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 18,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,737. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $23,055,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jabil by 223.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.