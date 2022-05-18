Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) EVP Carrie Chelko Acquires 3,344 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,506.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JXN opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

