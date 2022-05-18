Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on June 3rd

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3666 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. JBS has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About JBS (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.