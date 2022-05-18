JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,324,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 3,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,244.0 days.

Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. JFE has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

About JFE (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

