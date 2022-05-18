JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

FROG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

