JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 2.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $53.89. 43,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,274,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

