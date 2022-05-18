John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.01).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 228.10 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.30 ($3.53).

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,250.49). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,084.39). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,671.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

